FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies are two games into the regular season and have yet to be scored on.

On Sunday, the Huskies earned another shutout, with a 7-0 win against the Beaverlodge Blades.

Out of all 18 Huskies’ players, 11 players put up at least one point to contribute to the shutout win.

Colby Busche and Kurtis Lee led the team in points. Busche had two goals and one assist, and Lee had three assists.

Huskies will head on the road this week as the squad faces the North Peace Navigators on Friday.

Goaltender, Daniel Sturgeon stopped 31 shots in his first shutout in the Northwest Junior Hockey League.

The Huskies are currently 2-0 in the regular season.