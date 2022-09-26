FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Alchemy Dance Collective presents Alice, a classical ballet performance, this Friday and Saturday.

Choreographed by Heather Rodd and performed by the collective’s competitive team, the production will be at the North Peace Cultural Centre on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, October 1st, at 7 p.m.

Rodd says the ballet follows the Alice in Wonderland story, but because she is from England, she based it on the Royal Ballet’s version of Alice in Wonderland.

“It has all the main characters from the movie. There’s a couple of different characters that the ballet has that the movie doesn’t,” she explained.

“It is basically, Alice is kind of exploring Wonderland, and then the Queen obviously does not like pretty much anybody.”

She says the first half is when Alice meets the Mad Hatter and the caterpillar, and the second half focuses on Alice’s interactions with the Queen of Hearts.

During the shutdowns in 2020, Rodd wanted the dancers to still have something to work on, but due to the mandates, it wasn’t easy to perform.

“Usually they go to competitions and things, and everything was cancelled,” she said.

Now that the group can perform on stage again, she wanted to bring it back at the beginning of their season.

Tickets can be purchased on the North Peace Cultural Centre’s website.