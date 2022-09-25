SURREY, B.C. — Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting that sent one man to hospital.

Police were called to Surrey’s Guilford neighbourhood about 12 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

RCMP say the investigation is still in the early stages, but at this point it is believed this was a targeted incident, and both parties knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press