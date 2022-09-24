CHARLIE LAKE, BC – The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club celebrated the grand opening of their new day lodge in Beatton Provincial Park on Sunday.

Construction began last September and finished in early April.

After that, the ski club took over and fine-tuned details such as landscaping and seeding.

Skiers will be able to take a break from the trails, warm up inside, or enjoy the view from the large balcony out back.

Ski and snowshoe rentals will be available in the rental shop. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

Ski and snowshoe rentals will be available in the rental shop on the lower level of the ski lodge.

Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club vice president, Eliza Stanford, hopes the lodge will attract skiers from other cross country ski clubs across the province.

“I am just so happy for this project to be finished. I can’t tell you how long it has occupied my thoughts,” said Standford.

“I’m so looking forward to an increase in our programs and what we can offer people to bring them into the space so that there’s something fun to do here in the winter.”

The day lodge is located in Beatton Provincial Park. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

The day lodge will be open to non-members on Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment during the week.