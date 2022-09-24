HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service now says the Battleship Mountain wildfire is being held.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says with current resources and recent fire suppression tactics, they believe the fire is unlikely to spread beyond the current boundaries.

Crews will continue to patrol control lines and mop up and fall dangerous trees in hazardous areas.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire (G72150) ~ 50 km W of #HudsonsHope is now classified as Being Held. With the current resources assigned, sufficient suppression action has taken place and the fire is not likely to spread beyond boundaries under current and forecasted conditions. pic.twitter.com/PiksaSBqgU — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 24, 2022

Smoke will still be visible within the perimeter for the coming weeks.

The Johnson Forest Service Road will be closed until Monday, September 26, 2022, at 6 a.m. A new closure will come into effect on Monday that will open the road until the Gething Creek bridge.

The fire is still considered to cover over 31,000 hectares as of Saturday.