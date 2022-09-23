HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to 44 calls for service between August 16th, 2022 to September 23rd, 2022.

31 written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers between the above dates for various motor vehicle-related offence.

Highway and road safety continues to be a focus for the Hudson’s Hope RCMP.

Please make note of the numerous construction sites along Highway 29, between Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John.

Due to the increase of work sites along the highway, there is a fluctuation between the speed zones for each site.

Police will be monitoring these areas as they are a posted construction zone and fines will range from $196.00 to $253.00 for speeding violations within a marked construction zone.

Additionally, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP would like to remind motorists that the marked 30km/hr school zone along Beattie Drive is active again between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

RCMP members have been active over the past week in reminding motorists of this and have issued several speeding-related violation tickets over the past 3 days.

On August 18th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a theft at the Hudson’s Hope Public Works Yard.

It was found that several litres of fuel and jerry cans had been stolen from the site.

File remains open for further investigation.

On August 19th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a single motor vehicle accident along the Kobes Creek Forest Service Road.

Upon further investigation, police found that the driver incurred non-life threatening injuries and was believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Charges are pending and the file remains open for further investigation.

On August 21st, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP conducted boat patrols on Dinosaur Lake to check vessels for proof of competency and compliance with the Canada Shipping act and Small Vessel Regulations.

From the patrol, several vessels were checked and violation tickets were issued to operators for various offences.

On August 23rd, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP were called to a possible theft in progress at the Hudson’s Hope Secondary School after several individuals were observed taking items from a large bin outside the school.

Upon investigations, it was found that the “insulation thieves” actually had permission to take these sites and no offence was committed.

Police have also identified the “pint-sized” getaway driver from this incident.

On August 29th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a break and enter / mischief at the BC Hydro microwave atop Bullhead Mountain.

It was found that unknown persons had gained access to within the site via climbing under the barbed wire.

Minor damages were incurred to the site but no access was gained to the main buildings.

File remains open for further investigation.

On September 10th, after receiving confirmation that due to the local Battleship Mountain Wildfire, the current Evacuation Alert for the area had been stepped up to a full Evacuation Order for the entirety of the Hudson’s Hope Township.

With the assistance of SARs, HHFD, and the EOC, the RCMP was able to conduct a full evacuation of the town with minor issues and minimal resistance.

The order was rescinded later in the week, and the RCMP assisted the BCWF and EOC in making the town safe for all residents to return home.

It was found that no major issues in regard to the safety and security of personal residences had occurred while residents were away from their homes.

This is due to the amazing joint efforts from all the involved agencies and local persons who assisted during this incident.

From all of us here at the Hudson’s Hope RCMP, we would like to say a big thank you to all involved in keeping our community safe.

On September 20th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of shots being fired at the Hudson’s Hope Airstrip/aerodrome.

Upon investigation, police located and arrested an individual for careless use of a firearm after it was determined that a firearm had been discharged several times in an unsafe manner in which endangered local residents.

This file remains open for investigation and court processes.

Last of all, here are some words from newly promoted, Sgt. Rob Gardner, who recently left the Hudson’s Hope RCMP after taking a new posting elsewhere in the Province:

Well Hudson’s Hope, as many of you know, I have been promoted and recently transferred from your amazing community.

When I arrived in May 2020, we were all learning to navigate with the global pandemic and I left right after the evacuation order lifted from the wildfire 2022.

Small communities like yours is bitter sweet for police officers. You take us into your community and make us one of your own.

We have the chance to learn so much, that sometimes it allows us to advance our careers which makes us leave your community quickly.

I’d like to thank you all for the experiences and chance to live, play and work in your community.

I will be back to visit and say Hi!

Continue to look after each other and enjoy everything the area has to offer. I have so many memories and stories to share.

Thank you.

Corporal Rob Gardner (now Sargeant!)

On this note, I would like to inform the residents that I, Constable Erich Schmidt, have been put in place as the detachment’s Acting Commander for the foreseeable future.

I will continue to provide the same professional and often amusing police services for this great community that my family and myself call home.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the area’s “Most Wanted” page.

Cst. Erich Schmidt

Hudson’s Hope RCMP