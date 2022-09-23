DAWSON CREEK, BC – The Fort St. John Huskies started their 2022-23 season last night with a 4-0 win against their rivals, the Dawson Creek Kodiaks.

Kurtis Lee and Brandon Modde scored the first and only two goals of the first period, both assisted by their new teammate, Ashton Underhill.

The third goal of the season-opening game was scored in the second period by Colby Busche, assisted by Justin Brownlee.

In the third period, Brownlee scored the fourth and final goal of the game, assisted by Tanner McCracken.

Goalie Jackson Powers was solid between the pipes and successfully denied all shots attempted by the Kodiaks.

The Huskies hit the road for their next game in Beaverlodge, this Sunday, at 2:00 p.m.