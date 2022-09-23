TAYLOR, B.C. – Dawson Road Maintenance is advising residents that their fall welding program will commence on Monday, September 26th.

The bridge will be down to single-lane alternating traffic from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Monday to Friday.

The project will pause on Friday, September 30th, to observe National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

No timeline for the completion of the project was provided.