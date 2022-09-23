TAYLOR, B.C. – Dawson Road Maintenance is advising residents that their fall welding program will commence on Monday, September 26th.
The bridge will be down to single-lane alternating traffic from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Monday to Friday.
The project will pause on Friday, September 30th, to observe National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
No timeline for the completion of the project was provided.
Spencer Hall is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca and a recent graduate of the British Columbia Institute of Technology’s Radio Arts & Entertainment program. Growing up in Northwest B.C. made Spencer aware of the importance of local journalism, independent media, and reconciliation. In his spare time, you can find Spencer reading, playing video games, or at the FSJ dog park with his dog, Teddy.
More by Spencer Hall