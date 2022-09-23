TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor’s Coats for Kids program is looking to spread the warmth this winter and is seeking donations.

Residents can donate lightly used or new winter gear by visiting the Taylor Community Hub Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The district says donations will be dry-cleaned and given back to the community.

Items will then be on display at the entrance of the District Ice Centre starting on October 3rd.

Those with questions are encouraged to call the Community Services Hub at 250-789-2828.

Avatar photo

Spencer Hall is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca and a recent graduate of the British Columbia Institute of Technology’s Radio Arts & Entertainment program. Growing up in Northwest B.C. made Spencer aware of the importance of local journalism, independent media, and reconciliation. In his spare time, you can find Spencer reading, playing video games, or at the FSJ dog park with his dog, Teddy.