TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor’s Coats for Kids program is looking to spread the warmth this winter and is seeking donations.

Residents can donate lightly used or new winter gear by visiting the Taylor Community Hub Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The district says donations will be dry-cleaned and given back to the community.

Items will then be on display at the entrance of the District Ice Centre starting on October 3rd.

Those with questions are encouraged to call the Community Services Hub at 250-789-2828.