FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A relatively new addition to Fort St. John’s city council, Jim Lequiere is running to keep his spot on council after his first fourteen months in office and considers himself lucky to do so.

“I’m just very fortunate that I’m able to support the city of Fort St. John and give back to a community that I love,” he said.

The candidate won his seat in a byelection in 2021.

Lequiere’s background is over 30 years of work in the natural gas industry, including 12 years running one of the largest infrastructure projects in the west.

Part of that leadership, he said, was managing $9 million budgets.

“It was my job…to bring in projects safely on time and on budget,” Lequiere said. That leadership in the natural gas industry, he said, tongue-in-cheek, made working on council a “natural fit.”

But within those first fourteen months, he realized that there was still plenty to learn from the experienced council members seated next to him around the table.

“There’s been a lot of mentoring going on,” he said. “What I found being on council is that it does take months to bring yourself up to speed.”

His original run for council, he said, was based on a similar drive to his run in this election. After 38 years in the city, he wants to leave it better than he found it.

“I’ve raised my family here. My grandchildren are being raised here, so I want to give back to a community that has given us so much.”

Leaving the city better than he found it is a hope reflected in some of the work Lequiere is excited about both over the last year in his seat and looking to the future.

Part of his portfolio work is the North Peace Leisure Pool—and its upcoming replacement.

He explained that the pool, constructed in the 1990s, was built to be good, but not incredible. “We’ve been fortunate enough to… hold [the pool] together with all the repairs that have to be done on it,” he said. The new facility is still in the early stages.

“I’m proud that we’re planning a new aquatic center, and we’ve got the major parks being upgraded,” he said. “And we’ve managed to keep the taxes down. It’s all a good story.”