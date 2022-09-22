FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Michael James Power.

Power is reportedly wanted on two unendorsed warrants for assault with a weapon and being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Michael James Power (FSJ RCMP)

Power is 5′ 9″ tall, weighing 166 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He has a tattoo of music notes on his left upper arm and a tattoo of a beehive, as well as “Ethan Allan” on his right arm.

Police say he has connections to Clearwater, B.C.

If anyone has information on Power’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.