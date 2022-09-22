FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Michael James Power.

Power is reportedly wanted on two unendorsed warrants for assault with a weapon and being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Michael James Power (FSJ RCMP)

Power is 5′ 9″ tall, weighing 166 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He has a tattoo of music notes on his left upper arm and a tattoo of a beehive, as well as “Ethan Allan” on his right arm.

Police say he has connections to Clearwater, B.C.

If anyone has information on Power’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Avatar photo

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.