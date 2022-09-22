FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP Drug Unit and Crime Reduction Unit conducted a joint force operation on a “prolific” drug trafficking operation earlier this month.

On September 8th, 2022, a search warrant was executed on an apartment at the 8000 block of 86th Street.

The warrant resulted in approximately 160 grams of suspected cocaine, other various amounts of suspected controlled substances, a loaded revolver-style handgun, a loaded bolt action rifle, several rounds of ammunition and $8,495 being removed from the apartment.

“Illicit drug trafficking contributes to a wide variety of social issues within our community ranging from mental health calls, property thefts, violence and toxic drug poisoning,” said Staff Sergeant Scott Watson in a release.

“The proactive work by our plainclothes units like this contributes to a greater overall public safety for our entire community. Great work.”

RCMP say police arrested three people in connection to this investigation.

Police are reportedly pursuing several drug and firearm offences.

Local RCMP are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with additional information to contact the FSJ RCMP detachment at 250-787-8100.