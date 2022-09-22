FORT ST. JOHN, BC – The Fort St. John Huskies have announced which players have been selected to take on leadership roles for the 2022-2023 season.

Nick Loewen, Oscar Burgess, and Kurtis Lee will be sharing the duties of assistant captain, and Cayden Frenette will be the Junior-B team’s captain.

Huskies head coach Todd Alexander spoke highly of each player individually.

Loewen is in his final season with the Huskies.

“He’s been here from day one with me,” said Alexander.

“Nick has developed into one of the hardest centermen to play against in our league and, from what I’ve seen, outside of our league as well. His attention to detail and, and his quiet mentorship leadership style really fits the bill.”

According to Alexander, Burgess prepares properly before and after games.

“The team learns a lot from him. He is always a person that brings intensity to the game and to practices for us, and we appreciate him for it. That’s why he’s a leader for us as well,” said Alexander.

Lee has been a leader for the team since day one, said Alexander.

“You can’t get a better human as far as Curtis goes. He puts the time into the community, he puts the time into our team, and he puts the time into himself. He’s just a very well-rounded, smart, young man,” said Alexander.

“Nobody takes shifts off when Kurt’s around. He is one of the hardest-working guys in practice. He leads by example.”

Frenette’s experience in playoffs was a contributing factor in the decision to give him the title of team captain.

“His personality is 100 per cent team-first. That kid would walk in front of anything for any one of his teammates at any point in time,” said Alexander.

“He’s an individual that will always be committed to the team, no matter what he carries on to do when he is finished with us this year. That’s why he’s our captain. He cares more than anybody else on the hockey club about the Fort St. John Huskies.”

The Huskies hit the ice tonight for their season opener in Dawson Creek against their rivals, the Dawson Creek Kodiaks.

The puck drops at 8:00 p.m. and can be watched live on Hockey TV.