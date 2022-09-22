FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The 21st annual Cops for Cancer Tour de North event raised $150,999 for The Candian Cancer Society.

The funds raised will go towards childhood cancer research and a national support system for families affected by cancer.

The team spent seven days on the road, including 14 law enforcement members, community members and emergency services personnel who completed the 850-kilometre Tour de North by arriving in Williams Lake on September 20th.

Tour de North Route Map (Canadian Cancer Society, Cops for Cancer)

The ride follows many events throughout the summer, including barbecues and car washes.

The North Peace Blue Flames raised $25,663.80, according to the Tour de North website, making them the event’s top fundraisers.

The North Peace Blue Flames team consists of Corporal Cindy Tymensen, Sargeant Wahnese Antonioni, Constable Matthew Yu, and Kayla Tricker.

Raffle tickets are still available, and donations are still being accepted.