FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Fall Fair is holding an information session on Thursday with the hopes of bringing in more volunteers.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on September 22nd, there will be a tour of the North Peace Fairgrounds, followed by a volunteer information meeting and dinner.

Fall fair president, Bruce Christensen, says they are hoping for a good turnout and wants to emphasize that there are many different types of jobs that make the fall fair happen.

“Maybe you’re good at administration; maybe you’re a good fundraiser; maybe you are a good painter,” he said.

“There are literally hundreds of jobs that happen around fair time. Rather than leaving it on the shoulders of about ten people, we need more people.”

At the fair, he said he and a few board chairs had people coming to them saying they wanted to help.

“I, for one, am pretty positive that we are going to get a good turnout of people that want to make sure that the fair continues for another 75 years,” he said.

He says they need more people, even if they can’t come out weekly like some of them do.

For more information, call 250-262-9521 or email npff.secretary@gmail.com.