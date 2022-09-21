VICTORIA, B.C. — Through the new Indigenous Food systems and Agriculture Partnership Program, Indigenous communities and businesses in B.C. that want to increase food security will have the opportunity to grow their farming and food-processing operations.

As much as $80,000 per project could be provided through the new program for Indigenous-led projects that benefit the community and environment or a project that increases food security.

According to a release from B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food, this funding can be used for agriculture food processing, food systems planning, training, skills development, technological adoption, scaling up productivity or profitability, and climate-change adaptations.

Indigenous communities, businesses, and organizations are eligible to apply, says the ministry, and projects for-profit and not-for-profit will be considered.

The Indigenous Food systems and Agriculture Partnership Program was reportedly developed with the support of the B.C. Indigenous Advisory Council on Agriculture and Food (IACAF) to coincide with the council’s mandate and support the implementation of the Declaration Act Action Plan.

The release says this implementation will help to enhance the equal participation of Indigenous peoples in the agriculture and food sectors.

The program is funded by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the Government of B.C. and is delivered by the Investment Agriculture Foundation of B.C.

Funding applications are being accepted from September 26th to October 31st, 2022.

For more information and to apply, visit https://iafbc.ca/ifsap/.