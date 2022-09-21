CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — The foam floating on Charlie Lake is a naturally occurring phenomenon, according to the B.C. Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy.

After reports from Charlie Lake locals, the ministry responded by stating that the foam is a natural occurrence, especially this time of year during high winds.

According to the ministry, this happens when organic substances decompose in water and then release compounds called “surfactants.”

(Tre Lopushinsky)

These compounds reportedly lower the surface tension between the water and the air, allowing them to mix easier, which creates bubbles.

The bubbles will then join together due to winds, currents and waves, causing the foam.

The ministry adds that the foam may smell fishy, earthy, or have a lack of smell entirely, and will break apart easily when disturbed.