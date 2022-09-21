HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — According to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), the Battleship Mountain wildfire, has shown no significant growth since September 15th.

Hudson’s Hope residents were able to return home this weekend, and only part of the district remains under evacuation alert.

The area under Evacuation Alert due to Battleship Mountain Wildfire (BCWS)

The fire remains at 30,242 hectares and is still classified as out of control, according to the BCWS.

The service says mop-up continues from Gaylard Creek along the Table Forest Service Road, from Williston Lake to the Table Forest Service Road, in the Carbon Creek area and along the Itis Forest Service Road.

In the Itis Forest Service Road area, crews are reportedly working to construct a helipad.

Crews are working to establish hose-lay in higher fire activity areas and hand guard areas that heavy equipment cannot access on the northwest flank.

As of September 20th, the BCWS reports that the guard on the southwest flank of the fire is complete.

BCWS says heavy equipment is being used to reduce road hazards.

Danger tree specialists, falling coordinators and fallers also continue danger tree assessment and removal.

The Johnson Forest Service Road is closed at Highway 29 while this work is underway.

The BCWS reports increased smoke is expected throughout the week due to poor venting and increased afternoon temperatures.

In heavier fuels, the fire continues to smoulder, the service reports.

According to the BCWS, stable weather conditions will continue until a cold front passes through on Thursday. Strong winds are expected to begin Thursday evening and last until Saturday.

There are currently 91 firefighters, eight pieces of heavy equipment, two helicopters, and six danger tree assessors and fallers supporting the work on the Battleship Mountain wildfire.