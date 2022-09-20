FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A dollar from every Smile Cookie purchased from Tim Hortons in Fort St. John this week will go towards the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Kelly Amboe, executive director of the hospital foundation, says the funding will go towards equipment purchases.

“We’re encouraging people to pay it forward. Buy a box of cookies for your coworkers or your loved ones and suggest they buy a box of cookies for the next person,” Amboe said.

The fundraiser is only for this week.

Additionally, in November, the FSJ Hospital Foundation will host the first Be an Angel Gala in two years, says Amboe.

According to the foundation’s website, the gala includes entertainment, auctions, raffles, and the presentation of the Janet Taylor Award to a community member.

Amboe says tickets for the gala will go on sale on October 1st, and the foundation is in the process of collecting silent and live auction items.

“The whole gala is a fundraiser, so the more funds we can raise during this event, the more we can help support local healthcare,” she explained.