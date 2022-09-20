FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Sikanni Chief River bridge has been cleared for commercial vehicles 63,500 kilograms and under to cross after a vehicle incident caused damage to the structure.

George Smith, a contract asset performance manager with Public Services and Procurement Canada, says they are still working on other background tests and waiting for further results to decide what to do next.

The bridge is still running single-lane alternating traffic.

On August 25th, a vehicle incident on the Sikanni Chief Bridge that resulted in the death of a truck driver caused the bridge to be shut down for several hours.

The bridge was eventually opened up to light traffic and commercial vehicles under 15,500 kilograms with proof of weight before being opened up to 63,500 kilograms.

Since then, tests have been running to determine whether the bridge can handle larger loads.