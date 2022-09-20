DAWSON CREEK, BC – The Northern Combat Club in Fort St. John will hold its third annual Northern Combat Invitational next month in Dawson Creek.

The Brazilian Jiu Jitsu-focused event will feature participants of all ages, with children and youth under 15 competing between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and adult competitors between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

NCC owner, Clint Parker, said the tournament is a great way to bring the northern martial arts community together.

“It’s great to be able to provide a place for people to compete,” said Parker.

“As far as talent goes, we’ve got multiple champions coming from all different kinds of places in the area.”

Parker adds that he would love to see all the martial arts clubs in Northern BC come together to compete, and hopes to hold tournaments like the invitational every six months.

The Northern Combat Invitational will take place on October 15th, in Dawson Creek, at 10 a.m.