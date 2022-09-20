FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Resource Works announced the addition of new board members and staff on Monday, including Fort St. John’s current mayor Lori Ackerman.

She joins Ian Anderson as a new board member.

Resource Works is described as a public-interest advocacy and communications not-for-profit, championing responsible natural resource development in BC and across Canada, according to its website.

BC Business Magazine named Ackerman one of the Top 35 Most Influential Women in BC in 2016. In 2019, she was named the Canadian Energy Person of the Year by the Energy Council of Canada.

Additionally, she spent four years working in Peru through the Sustainable and Inclusive Communities in Latin America Program.

In both 2002 and 2012, Ackerman received the Queen’s Jubilee Medal for her service to the community.

After three terms as mayor of the City of Fort St. John, Ackerman is not seeking reelection.

Resource Works was initiated in 2013, focusing on B.C. to fill the need for independent research and perspective in the debate about our resource industries and economic future.

Resource Works operates across Canada, and its head office is in Vancouver.

According to Resource Works, it communicates with Canadians about the importance of the country’s resource sectors to their well-being and demonstrates how responsible development creates jobs.