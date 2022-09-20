DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier is hosting the first-ever Senior’s Expo to allow seniors to explore the services available to them.

The event will be held on October 15th at the Co-op Mercer Hall in the Ovintiv Events Centre.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and a light lunch will be served at noon when the keynote speakers begin.

From 1:15 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., attendees can walk around and talk with participating vendors and community groups at their booths to learn about what’s available to them.

“This first-ever Senior’s Expo aims to connect people with the wide variety of services available to them as seniors — or soon-to-be seniors,” Bernier said.

“We’re going to try to answer the kinds of questions we get in my constituency office and make those answers available to everyone who is interested.”

Registration for the event is required to ensure there is enough food for everyone. To register, attendees can call 250-782-3430 or email: mike.bernier.mla@leg.bc.ca.

“I encourage all seniors — and the kids of seniors — to get registered and come and learn about the services and supports available to them.”