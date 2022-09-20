UPDATE – The Vancouver Police state the three-year-old child that was the subject of an Amber Alert, has been found near Calgary, Alberta. The child is now receiving care and a suspect has been arrested.



VANCOUVER — The Amber Alert has been cancelled for the child taken from BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver on Monday.

The BC Amber Alert system issued the cancellation just after 6 a.m., but did not release further details.

The alert was first issued shortly after 11 p.m. Monday when Vancouver police said the young boy had been abducted from hospital.

Investigators believed the child had been abducted by his mother.

Police said the boy had been receiving treatment for a medical condition and they were concerned for his health and safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press