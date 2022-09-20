VANCOUVER — Campfires are now permitted in all six of British Columbia’s fire centres, as the only remaining campfire ban is lifted across the Coastal Fire Centre.

However, bans still apply to any fires other than campfires in all but the Northwest Fire Centre, where unrestricted burning of large piles of material is allowed.

The BC Wildfire Service ranks the fire danger rating as very low to moderate over most of the province but also shows some regions of high and extreme fire danger.

Those are found in the northeast and northwest corners of the province, a section west of Prince George, the inner south coast and across most of Vancouver Island.

The wildfire service says 42 wildfires have been sparked in the last seven days and 1,541 since the start of the season on April 1, with the majority caused by lightning.

The only remaining wildfire of note in the province, which is a blaze that is either highly visible or threatening to people or properties, is the 302-square-kilometre fire west of Hudson’s Hope in northeast B.C.

The lightning-caused fire began on Aug. 30 and remains out of control, although recent rain and near-freezing temperatures mean it is unlikely to spread.

The evacuation order for the community of about 1,000 residents was lifted Saturday, but the wildfire service says area residents should remain cautious.

“Hazards include burnt trees with failing root systems, hydrophobic soil prone to erosion, increased traffic on roadways and ongoing suppression activities,” the wildfire service says in its online update.

The construction of guards along the east and southern flanks of the fire is still a priority and crews are working to remove trees that have been weakened by the flames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press