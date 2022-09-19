VICTORIA — Dignitaries including British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin have joined a ceremonial procession in Victoria to honour Queen Elizabeth.

The procession that began at the legislature was led by a Royal Canadian Navy band and a 100-member guard of honour.

It was to conclude at Christ Church Cathedral, where a memorial service will take place.

A riderless horse, symbolizing a fallen comrade and to represent the queen’s love of horses, was part of the procession.

The 1.4-kilometre march began with a 21-cannon salute, while the guard of honour carried their rifles upside down as a mark of mourning.

Today is a day of mourning in B.C., with schools and most Crown corporations closed, but it is not a statutory holiday and most private businesses are open as normal

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2022.

