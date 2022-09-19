On this episode of Moose Talks, our coverage of the 2022 local government elections begins as we interview candidates running to replace the retiring Karen Goodings as the PRRD director of Electoral Area B.

We sit down with Jordan Kealy, Michael Fitzgerald, and Jeff Kitt to talk about what matters to them and how they would represent you in Area B if you were to elect them to office.

