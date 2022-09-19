FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies had their last pair of exhibition games this past weekend before the regular season begins on Thursday.

The Huskies split the weekend with a 6-1 win against the Fairview Flyers on Saturday and a 4-3 loss against the Grande Prairie Wheat Kings on Sunday.

The Huskies took an early lead on Saturday, scoring three goals against the Flyers in the first period.

The Flyers scored their lone goal in the second period.

The Huskies scored two additional goals in the second period and their final point in the third.

The Huskies had 67 shots on goal compared to the Flyers’ 11.

On Sunday, the Huskies lost to the County of Grande Prairie Wheat Kings 4-3.

The Huskies’ Zack Ryan scored the game’s first goal, with an assist from Logan Kimmie. Nick Loewen scored the Huskies’ second goal, assisted by Kurtis Lee.

The Wheat Kings’ Mason Kyllo scored their first goal, ending the first period with a 2-1 Huskies lead.

Despite some penalties in the second, the Huskies kept the lead in the second period. Cayden Frenette scored a goal for the Huskies, increasing the lead to 3-1.

In the third period, the Wheat Kings’ Cody Graw scored three goals, earning the Grande Prairie squad a win against the defending NWJHL champions.

The Huskies had 38 shots on goal, and the Wheat Kings had 17.

The Fort St. John Huskies’ first regular season game is this Thursday in Dawson Creek against the Kodiaks.