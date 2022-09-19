HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Dave Heiberg, mayor of Hudson’s Hope, released a statement on Sunday after the Battleship Mountain wildfire Evacuation Order was rescinded, thanking those involved in keeping Hudson’s Hope residents safe.

In the announcement, he thanked many services and people, including the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) director, Emergency Support Services in Fort St. John, BC Wildfire Services, and local firefighters.

“At last count, over 800 residents were using ESS services in Fort St. John,” Heiberg said in the statement.

He says the Battleship Mountain wildfire was one of the largest, most challenging fires in B.C., and many resources were utilized to fight this fire.

“It was shared with me that the structural protection operation that was deployed for this wildfire was the second largest in B.C. history,” the mayor added.

As of the statement’s release, no home, structure or livestock were lost to the fire.

The EOC team and the district are planning to hold a community information meeting in the near future, Heiberg says, and details will be advertised when they are confirmed.

The district can be reached for questions or concerns at 250-783-9901.