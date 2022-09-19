FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Co-op is hosting its annual Fuel Good Day on Tuesday, with funds going towards the Fort St John Firefighters Charitable Society.

Brad Lussier, the FSJ Co-operative Association’s general manager, says 10 cents from every litre of gas, $1 from every coffee or slushy and $2 from every car wash purchase will go towards the society.

“Fuel Good Day is for us to contribute back to our community, and this year the Fort St. John firefighters is the charity we partnered with,” Lussier explained.

He adds that the carwash does not need to be done that day, it can be purchased and used another time.

Local firefighter Kyle Rempel says one of the society’s main initiatives helps local families with medical travel.

The funding is for families struggling financially that need to travel for medical services that Peace region hospitals can’t provide.

“We help them with their travel, their accommodations, and their meals,” said Reple.

Anyone in Fort St. John can apply for this service, and applications are available at the fire hall or online at fsjfcs.com.

The Silver Willow 4-H club will also be on-site, hosting a by-donation barbecue from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Fort St. John Co-op, located on 100th street at 114th Avenue, will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Fuel Good Day.