DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A 43-year-old man that was reported missing on July 25th has been located safe and sound, according to Dawson Creek RCMP.

The man was reportedly last seen at the Nawican Friendship Centre on July 18th.

The detachment sent a thank you out to everyone who assisted with the investigation.

As per Energeticcity.ca‘s policy, the missing person’s name has been removed from the story since they were found by police.

Some details that were provided to help the public identify and locate the individual have also been removed.