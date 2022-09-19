FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mayor Lori Ackerman questioned B.C.’s Health Minister Adrian Dix on healthcare funding and accountability for that funding at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention last week—but was not satisfied with his answer.

Though funding for new ambulances was announced on Wednesday, Ackerman said, she learned that the project was “in limbo” for months.

The question she asked was how that can be avoided in the future.

“How is the ministry holding the health authorities accountable for making sure that that funding was getting out to its intended purpose?” she asked.

Dix responded to Ackerman’s question by describing the funding and expansion provided for emergency healthcare services.

“We have huge demands around the province. And we’re asking the healthcare system to do more than ever in an aging society,” Dix said. “We’ve increased the number of full-time paramedics because the system that we had was no longer working.”

He noted the increasing weight on the healthcare system as a whole and increased need for paramedics and ambulances.

“You can only respond to that by massively increasing your numbers of ambulances and ambulance paramedics. And that’s what we’re funding to do.”

The Union of B.C. Municipalities holds an annual convention that provides the mayors and councillors of cities and towns throughout the province the opportunity to get the attention of provincial ministers. Though the opportunity is important, it does not mean all questions are answered.

Ackerman said this question, at least, was not.

“He didn’t answer it…and he didn’t deny that there were administrative issues,” she said.

Though funding for solutions to healthcare problems throughout the province, including the Peace region, can be provided, it means little if those solutions are not realized. Accountability was the focus of this particular question, and Ackerman notes that it was not addressed.

“When you’re not seeing the reality of these fundings on the ground, in the communities, then who’s being held accountable for that?” she wanted to know.

The UBCM convention ran from Monday to Friday last week in Whistler, B.C.

-With files from Fran Yanor.