Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

As always, if you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all newsletter subscribers will receive it every Sunday!

Email* Join for Free

Behind the Scenes

Lately, we have been talking a lot about the role of journalism in communities. It's our reporters' job to inform our readers about everything happening in the region. However, that doesn't mean we can just write a story and put it out without a second thought. Due to the public nature of this medium, a story that isn't reported properly can have negative consequences for everyone involved.

Whether we get a tip from a reader or hear something along the grapevine, it's important that we corroborate every story. This means double-checking with the groups in charge such as the RCMP or local government officials to ensure all facts are correct.

An example of this is recently we were told that students were released from schools early on September 8 in response to Queen Elizabeth II's death. Before releasing this announcement, we contacted School District 60 who confirmed that this was not true. If we had posted without fact-checking, a lot of parents would have been scrambling for no reason.

It is also important that we report the news without bias. Our role is to provide the facts without allowing our personal opinions to interfere with how that is done. A great example of this is the upcoming election in our region. Instead of only promoting the candidates that we personally want to win, our job is to use the platform that we have to provide all candidates with a space to tell their stories so that the public can make an informed decision.

While there is room for opinion writing, it is our job to mark it as such to differentiate it from factual news, such as an editorial. Opinions are voiced in some stories but are from experts or people involved and are marked as such.

Another way that we hold ourselves accountable is that we follow the ethical guidelines of The Canadian Association of Journalists. Two of our reporters are active members of the association, which provides advocacy and professional development for journalists. We apply this guideline to the newsroom, which focuses on categories such as accuracy, fairness, independence, transparency, and more.

In fact, our reporter Spencer Hall has been selected to be a part of their mentorship program. Spencer will be working with Rachel Ward, an investigative journalist for CBC's Fifth Estate, to learn new approaches and techniques to better investigate issues affecting Northeast B.C.

Read more about our guiding principles here. Want to know more about how our journalists do their jobs? You can contact us here.

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of September 11-17, 2022

Battleship Mountain Fire Continues: Despite the best efforts of the BC Wildfire Service, this fire continued to grow, resulting in the evacuation order for Hudson's Hope. Luckily as the week went on conditions appear to be moving in the right direction to help combat the problem. Breaking Into Walmart: the RCMP asked the public to identify five youths that broke into the Fort St John Walmart. Since publishing the story, they have been named. Accident on Braden Road: On Tuesday, an accident occurred on Braden Road that resulted in traffic being delayed in both directions. Eventually, the accident was cleared which allowed traffic to resume.

To stay up-to-date on local news and events, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Want to keep local journalism alive? Become a Supporter!