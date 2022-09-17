PENTICTON, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia say human remains were discovered at the scene of a fire in the province’s interior.

Penticton RCMP say the Summerland Fire Department responded to a call near the Penticton Shooting Sports Range Thursday and found two bodies.

They say police were called in and investigators have since determined the deaths are suspicious.

Sgt. Chris Manseau says police are now working to identify the victims.

Mounties say a vehicle was later reported on fire in Oliver, and police are investigating whether the incidents are related.

They are asking anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press