TAYLOR, BC- This year’s Terry Fox run will be held at Lone Wolf Golf Club in Taylor on Sunday.

There is no registration or registration fee required to join the run, and participants have the option of cashless donations if they wish to donate to the Terry Fox Foundation.

Event organizer, Tara Maddigan, said participating in the run is a great way to show support for those who have lost their lives to cancer or may be battling cancer right now.

“Anybody can join. The route is primarily paved. There’s a small section that’s off trail, but there is no designated distance. You can do what you want to do,” said Maddigan.

“We want everybody to be involved.”

Maddigan’s husband, Brian Maddigan, lost his battle with cancer last March.

“People always wanted to help him out during his diagnosis and support us. This was kind of the only way he could think of – through the Terry Fox Foundation for research against rare cancers because his was a rare cancer,” said Maddigan.

Maddigan hopes the community will continue to show their support and join the Terry Fox Run Sunday, September. 18th. The run begins at 11 a.m.