SURREY, B.C. — Mounties say a 13-year-old has been injured in a stabbing attack in Surrey, B.C.

Police say officers responded to reports of the stabbing in a park on Thursday and found the wounded teen, who was transported to hospital with injures that are not life-threatening.

They say officers along with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service conducted a ground search and found a knife, but the suspects have not been located.

Police say they have yet to determine if the knife is the weapon involved in the stabbing.

Their initial investigation suggests the group was playing basketball and lighting off fireworks in the park when a confrontation began.

Police say they are working to identify two suspects, believed to be between 15 and 17 years old, who left the area before police arrived.

They say one of the suspects may have sustained superficial injures during the altercation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2022.

