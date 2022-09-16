WHISTLER, B.C. — Premier John Horgan says working together at all levels of government is the best way to approach and resolve British Columbia’s most pressing issues, including health care, public safety and housing.

Horgan told local elected leaders at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention that he wasn’t there to make splashy funding announcements, which he called lolly, but rather to start or continue collaborative initiatives aimed at bringing results.

The premier mentioned he was making the last of eight speeches to convention delegates, with three as leader of the New Democrat Opposition and five as premier.

Horgan announced his retirement earlier this year due to health reasons, saying he will leave office when the New Democrats elect a new leader in December.

Former attorney general David Eby and environmental activist Anjali Appadurai are in the running to replace Horgan.

While Horgan says he remains optimistic about being an elected official, at a later news conference he criticized old-growth logging opponents, calling them do-gooders in Tilley hats, and challenged them to place their names on ballots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press