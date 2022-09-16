FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Royal Canadian Legion in Fort St. John will host a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II.

The public is welcomed to join the Legion to “respect the solemnity of her passing, and out of respect for her lifetime of service, including her military service during the Second World War.”

The gathering will be held outside at the Legion’s Cenotaph, on the corner of Veterans Way and 102nd Street, on Monday the 19th at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony itself will begin at 11 a.m.

The Legion’s lounge will be open following the service.

Canada’s Head of State will be laid to rest in Windsor on Monday after her 70-year-reign. She passed away on September 8th at 96 years old.