FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — According to BC Hydro, the first tower of the onsite transmission line has been completed.

According to Bob Gammer, Site C community relations manager, this first transmission tower will support the 500,000-volt lines carrying electricity from the Site C generation station to the substation.

Gammer says two other towers are underway, and eight additional towers will be constructed by 2023 to carry the three transmission lines.

These lines are just under a kilometre long, he says.

The second of the 75-kilometre long 500,000-volt transmission lines connecting the Site C Substation to the provincial electricity grid in Hudson’s Hope was completed and energized in March 2022.

BC Hydro showed some of the progress which can be viewed in the video below: