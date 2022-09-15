FORT ST. JOHN, BC- Local skateboarder, Jackson Andrews, has moved to Vancouver Island to focus on his skateboarding career.

The 15-year-old chose to make the move to his grandparents’ home in Chemainus upon receiving sponsorship from popular skateboard brand, VANS Canada.

“I’ve been doing homeschooling, so quite a few hours a day, I’m out at the skate park training and practicing all the time, learning lots of new tricks,” said Andrews.

Andrews is also sponsored by Primary Skate Shop and Red Dragon Skate.

According to Andrews, life on Vancouver Island will give him the opportunity to compete in more skateboarding events, and gain exposure in the industry.

“I’m super grateful that my parents let me do this and my grandparents can take me on and homeschool me,” said Andrews.

While Andrews said there aren’t any major upcoming events or competitions, he is looking forward to experiencing them in the future.