FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP say they’re treating a suspicious vehicle fire that occurred earlier this month as arson.

Police say at 11 p.m. on September 11th, they received a report from the Fort St. John Fire Services requesting that they assist with a vehicle fire at North Peace Secondary School.

Upon arrival, Mounties and Fire Services found the flaming vehicle in a locked compound.

After the fire was extinguished, it became clear that the vehicle sustained extensive damage to its interior.

A photo uploaded on social media by its owner shows the extent of the interior damage – Facebook.

According to the RCMP, no other vehicles were damaged in the incident, and no injuries were sustained due to the fire.

“Police are considering the fire as suspicious and are investigating the incident as an arson,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, media relations officer for the Fort St John RCMP.

He adds that the detachment continues to investigate and is reportedly following up on some credible leads in this matter.

FSJ RCMP are asking those with any information about the incident to contact the detachment at 250-787-7100.