FORT NELSON, B.C. — Fort Nelson’s Kerissa Dickie has made the 2022 CBC Nonfiction Prize shortlist for her story Seh Woo, My Teeth.

Dickie is Dene from Fort Nelson First Nation and, according to CBC, her passion for writing was sparked while she helped create a book of stories by residential school survivors in her community.

After this, she enrolled and attended the University of Victoria. She won a national writing award that brought her to Ottawa just before graduating with her Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Her writing was published in the anthologies Initiations: A Selection of Young Native Writings and Impact: Colonialism in Canada, as well as in magazines and newspapers.

She is working on her memoir, of which her short story, Seh Woo, My Teeth, is an excerpt.

Dickie calls her story “a love letter to [her] grandmother.”

“As melodramatic as it sounds, I felt like I needed to create a place where my grandmother was still sitting beside me,” she told CBC.

Dickie’s story was selected from over 1,700 English submissions by a team of writers and editors from across Canada.

The finalists were selected by judges Marcello Di Cintio, Sharon Butala and Jenna Butler, and they will also select the winner.

In addition to a cash prize of $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, the Grand Prize winner will receive a two-week writing residency at Artscape Gibraltar Point and will be published on the CBC Books website.

Four other finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books website.

According to CBC, it has recognized Canadian writers through their Literacy Prizes since 1979.

Photo Credit: Kerissa Dickie, Facebook.