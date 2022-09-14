HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The Battleship Mountain wildfire grew slightly to 29,614 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and an infrared scan.

Battleship Complex incident commander, Scott Rennick, says infrared scanning was completed yesterday approximately 8,000 to 10,000 feet above the smoke.

He explains that using this technology allows the BCWS to better understand the fire’s behaviour and plan their tactics.

The fire’s east flank remains approximately four kilometres from the WAC Bennet Dam and eight kilometres from the District of Hudson’s Hope.

The “leading edge” of this portion of the fire is due to the ignition operations that occurred on September 11th and is located on a control line.

Rennick says they completed containment lines from the lake to Utah Forest Service Road, Table Creek Forest Service Road, Johnson Forest Service Road, and the Gething Forest Service Road close to Wright Lake.

He adds that the fire goes from the lake to approximately kilometre 18 to 20 on the Gething Forest Service Road.

According to the update from the BCWS, crews will be working to achieve containment on the east flank, as well as conducting ignition operations when conditions allow along the Gething Forest Service Road towards the Johnson Forest Service Road.

Rennick adds that crews are working on connecting the Johnson Forest Service Road to Wright Lake for another containment line. However, smoke in the area has caused visibility issues for heavy equipment.

Along the southeast flank, crews are building the containment line closer to the fire, and Rennick says this is expected to be done Wednesday afternoon.

A unit crew will also work around Carbon Lake to secure a 10-foot “black-line” near values. This means creating an area where no fuel is left. Crews will “mop up” where the fire has come to the road, extinguishing the fire to ensure it doesn’t spread.

In this area, Rennick says crews are working to keep the cabins protected as well.

At the head of the east side, he says, fire behaviour is very calm but is still burning beneath all of the smoke.

On the west flank, Rennick explains, there is “very clean air,” which means sunny and dry conditions. That area is looking at temperatures in the 20-25 degrees Celsius range and low humidity.

There is not a lot of wind in the area, but still a lot of fire activity.

Rennick says the southeast corner has grown since the last scan, but they are working the area with bucketing operations.

They’re focusing on the south and east flanks as these areas are the most impacted when the southwest winds come in, which have caused the team issues over the past couple of weeks.

Night operations will continue to monitor fire behaviour.

Additionally, structure protection crews will continue to monitor and conduct tests on the sprinkler and water delivery systems in Hudson’s Hope and the district to ensure operations are running efficiently.

Rennick says they are “well set” in the community and the dam.

The latest video update can be viewed below:

There are currently 46 firefighters on the Battleship Mountain wildfire, as well as 61 structure protection personnel, five of which are working on night operations.

There are also 19 pieces of heavy equipment and nine additional operational staff working with the equipment.

Five danger tree assessors and fallers are supporting this incident.

There are 12 helicopters shared between the fires of the Battleship Complex.

The District of Hudson’s Hope has declared a state of emergency, and both the district and the Peace River Regional District have issued an evacuation order for the area.

Additional emergency support available in Fort St. John for evacuees has been extended until Sunday, September 18th.

For the latest updates on forest fires in the B.C. Peace click here.