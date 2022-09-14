CHETWYND, B.C. — Madonna Saunderson, RCMP media relations officer, says a call came into the Chetwynd RCMP detachment at 10:56 a.m. on Wednesday morning with reports of a vehicle on fire on the Pine River bridge.

The incident is blocking traffic in both directions.

Saunderson said, “No indication that there’s a crash. There’s no indication that it’s not a crash.”

Reports state that the driver got out of the car and drivers are waiting for crews to put out the vehicle fire.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97N in both directions in #EastPine due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, expect delays. Estimated opening time unavailable. Info: https://t.co/Fro5BJiWSb — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) September 14, 2022

The Chetwynd RCMP had no additional information at the time of writing.