CHETWYND, B.C. — Madonna Saunderson, RCMP media relations officer, says a call came into the Chetwynd RCMP detachment at 10:56 a.m. on Wednesday morning with reports of a vehicle on fire on the Pine River bridge.

The incident is blocking traffic in both directions.

Saunderson said, “No indication that there’s a crash. There’s no indication that it’s not a crash.”

Reports state that the driver got out of the car and drivers are waiting for crews to put out the vehicle fire.

The Chetwynd RCMP had no additional information at the time of writing.

Shailynn Foster

