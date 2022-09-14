VANCOUVER — Trevali Mining Corp. is confirming reports that two executives have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Burkina Faso in the wake of a flooding disaster at the company’s Perkoa Mine.

The Vancouver-based miner issued a statement Thursday thanking local communities and Perkoa employees who attended a Burkina Faso court to hear the verdicts Wednesday.

Perkoa mine manager Hein Frey, who is South African and worked for Trevali, received a 24-month suspended sentence.

Daryl Christensen, who is South African and a manager with Trevali’s contractor Byrnecut, received a 12-month suspended sentence.

Eight workers were killed on April 16 when the Perkoa Mine flooded following heavy rainfall.

Trevali says it has worked closely with local authorities to investigate the causes of the flood, and is working to receive approvals to restart the mine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.

