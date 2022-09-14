FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — According to superintendent Stephen Petrucci, School District 60 is looking at online or in-person educational programming options if the evacuation order in Hudson’s Hope continues.

Due to the District of Hudson’s Hope being evacuated, Petrucci says they are looking to have this programming available starting next week if needed.

The priority, Petrucci says, is to ensure families are getting the lodging and food they need.

He says that the principal of the Hudson’s Hope school has been maintaining contact with staff and families to check in with them.

“He’s also connected with the city in terms of securing some recreational activities for those families or students that are able to participate at this point,” Petrucci explained.

Petrucci wants the priority to be the safety of the families.

“The priority is for those families to make sure they look after their needs, and this will be for those that are able to participate, but we understand that there are different priorities at this point,” he said.

The evacuation order began on September 10th and includes the District of Hudson’s Hope and areas outside the District of Hudson’s Hope.

