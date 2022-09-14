Former Fort St. John Huskies goalie Tyler McArthur helped his new team reach their first win of the season in his first game as a Marian University Sabre.

McArthur’s goalkeeping led the Sabres to a 4-2 shootout victory over the Oregon Tradesmen on Tuesday.

FSJ Huskies took to social media to congratulate McArthur, who played the last period and a half, keeping his net empty while he was on the ice.

The Sabres will take on the University of Mary Marauders on September 30th in Blaine, Minnesota.

McArthur played for the FSJ Huskies during the 2020-2021 season, which saw the Huskies take home the title of Alberta Junior B Provincial Champions for the first time after clinching a 6-0 victory over the Cochrane Generals.