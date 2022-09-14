HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Hudson’s Hope’s troubled water treatment plant was started up at the request of the Emergency Operations Centre on September 10th.

Hudson’s Hope Mayor Dave Heiberg announced the plant’s operation with no initial issues on Saturday night in a public service announcement.

According to Heiberg, chlorine injection began at the plant on Monday morning before distribution flushing at hydrants located in the municipality to circulate water throughout the distribution system. This process will continue for the rest of the week.

The Do Not Consumer order, originally placed on August 9th, cannot be lifted until two consecutive water samples are completed tested.

These samples are expected on September 20th and 21st and will be sent to Dawson Creek for Northern Health testing.

If these samples do not pass, more flushing will be completed and an additional set of water samples will need to be taken.

Mayor Heiberg says he and district staff had a productive meeting with senior BC Hydro representatives last Friday.

He says further Hydro financial commitment has been made to support moving to a water source that will meet the communities expectations.

He adds that more details will be shared as more information is confirmed.

Heiberg says he secured a meeting with Minister Ralston, the Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, to discuss the issues with the plant.

Unfortunately, the mayor had to cancel this meeting and reschedule.