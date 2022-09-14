FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.– The four-way race for mayor in Fort St. John is down to three.

Steven Haab, previously one of four candidates for the mayor’s seat in Fort St. John, withdrew from the race on Wednesday morning, according to Bonnie McCue, chief elections officer for Fort St. John.

The three remaining candidates are councillor Lilia Hansen, businessman Steven Laboussiere, and church-planter Shannon Stange.

Candidates had until September 9th to submit their nomination papers to run for mayor and council.

The top chair on the council was left up for grabs after Fort St. John’s last mayor, Lori Ackerman, announced she would not run again over the summer.

Voters in FSJ head to the polls to select a mayor, six councillors, and three school board trustees on October 15th.