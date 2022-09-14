KELLY LAKE, B.C. — The planned ignition operation on the Bearhole Lake wildfire was successful on Tuesday, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

On the fire’s north flank, the planned ignition of approximately 80 hectares was completed.

Weather and site conditions were not favourable for the additional 300-hectare ignition, but this will be carried out when conditions permit.

This operation was conducted by aerial and hand-ignitions to bring the fire to control lines previously established by heavy equipment.

Crews were stationed along the control line to support with hand-ignition and fire suppression if the fire crossed the line.

Helicopters will support efforts by providing water to cool the edges of the fire.

The fire is now approximately 6,531 hectares and is still classified as out of control.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 103 firefighters, ten helicopters and 18 pieces of heavy equipment working on this wildfire.

The evacuation alert in Kelly Lake for the fire was rescinded on Monday afternoon.

